The viral sensation of video games, Vampire Survivors, is being adapted for television. Story Kitchen has partnered with the game’s developer, poncle founder Luca Galante, to adapt the gothic horror comedic video game into a premium animated television series.

In the game, described as a mix between Vox Machine and castlevaniaplayers control an auto-attacking character as they battle continuous waves of monsters, with the goal of surviving as long as possible.

The game is set in 2021 in rural Italy. “There lived an evil person named Bisconte Draculó, whose evil magic created a world full of hunger and suffering. Now it is up to the members of the Belpaese Family to put an end to their reign of terror and put food back on the table ”, reads the official description.

“There is no place to hide, all you can do is try to survive one cursed night and get as much gold as possible for the next survivor, before Death inevitably ends your fights. Harvest thousands of nocturnal creatures and survive until dawn! This is a gothic horror action game, where your choices can allow you to progress quickly against the hundreds of monsters that come your way.”

A screenwriter is currently being sought. The project will be presented to buyers of television stations and content platforms.

Vampire Survivors was the winner of Best Game and Best Game Design at this month’s BAFTA Game Awards. The game is Steam’s highest rated video game of 2022, and was also named Best Game by Ars Technica, GamesIndustry.biz, DICE, the New York Game Awards, and the Golden Joystick Awards. It has also received multiple nominations from the Game Developers Choice Awards, Gaming Awards, and Steam Awards.

Via: Deadline