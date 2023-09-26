Poncle announced the arrival of the Whiteout Update For Vampire Survivors, which will bring the game to version 1.7.0. The news was given with a short trailerwhich shows some of the new features that will be introduced, completely free of charge.

Among the additions stand out new enemies, one new map set in the snow, new objects, new weapons and at least one new playable character, visible in the trailer.

The Whiteout Update will launch immediately on all platforms, therefore on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android systems and iOS systems. It doesn’t have an official release date yet, so we’ll have to wait to find out more.