Poncle launched the version 1.0 from Vampire Survivors on Steam and on PC Game Pass, reaching the culmination of this strange project, which grew in ambitions thanks to the success achieved. In fact, version 1.0 already includes more content than originally planned, with more planned for the future.

Let’s see the launch trailer Vampire Survivors version 1.0:

There update patch of the game adds the final contents, which include: 3 achievements to fix existing unlockables; four new goals; a new event stage; a new weapon; new skins for Pugnala, Giovanna, Poppea, Concetta and Mask of the Red Death; some changes to the soundtrack; eleven new languages, including Italian; integration with Twitch and two modes, the Inverse one, in which the stages are overturned, and the Endless one, in which Death does not arrive at the end of time.

Many adjustments and changes to the user interface and to some elements of the game. In short, this is an unmissable update for fans of this splendid title, which costs only € 4.99 (€ 3.99 in the launch offer).