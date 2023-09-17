Between changes support for the traditional Chinese language is reported, but the patch really contains a large amount of elements that modify various aspects of Poncle’s game on the Nintendo console, where it is achieving excellent results.

Vampire Survivors got a new one update in the last few hours, with the update that brings the software to version 1.6.108 on Nintendo Switch, with several changes and improvements applied to the game.

Various changes for Vampire Survivors on Nintendo Switch

The chaos of Vampire Survivors

In addition to the addition of the language in question, the update brings a new icon for the game, updated and numerous credits adjustments regarding particle effects, possible errors in revives that were triggered twice and improvements to video effects in several aspects.

Various other aspects have also been improved, including audio problems, sprite display, failure to remove some enemies, modification and improvement of the movements of various characters and much more. You can find a complete list of patch notes to this address on NintendoEverything.

Based on what emerged from the eShop charts, Vampire Survivors and Red Dead Redemption were at the top of the most downloaded games until a few weeks ago, demonstrating how Poncle’s game is also doing very well on the Nintendo console, certifying its success also on Nintendo Switch.