Poncle announced the availability of the version 1.7.0 Of Vampire Survivors the new update to the game, with lots of new content that will give new life to this engaging title.

Let’s see the list of what has been added:

Six new EXTRA achievements

A new bonus level

Two new relics that give access to a new Power-up and transform one of the available characters

A new weapon and its evolution

A new playable character

A new piece of music

The new level is called White Nightmare and is unlocked by collecting a total of 20 Watches. For players with many hours of play, it will probably be enough to start a game and exit immediately to find it among the selectable levels.

There are two in the White Nightmare level new items: Antidote (relic) and glass Fandango (weapon, evolves into celestial Voulgia by maxing out the Wings). Finishing the level gives access to another relic: Chaos Altemanna, which allows the character O’Sole Meeo to transform when he reaches level 80.

For those wondering, there is also a new character: She-Moon Eeta, starting with the Glass Fandango. She has high armor and movement speed and has the critical health ability that freezes enemies for 10 seconds when her health drops below 25%.

To find out more, read our review of Vampire Survivors.