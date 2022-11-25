The Poncle development studio has released theupdate 1.1.0 of the action Vampire Survivorswith introduces some new content. The main ones are: 2 extra Unlockable Achievements, 1 new Power Up, a new Challenge Stage and 1 new secret.

The challenge level”Tiny Bridge” is unlocked by reaching level 80 in the inverted version of the Gallo Tower, while the Power Up Seal requires you to move up ten ranks, has a base price of 10,000 and is obtained by banishing ten or more items in a single game.

Poncle also took the opportunity to apologize to those who complained about the changes to their completion percentage and promised that he will add new Objectives, however highly requested by players, only in the EXTRAS section.

If you want more information about the game read our review of Vampire Survivors, in which we wrote:

Vampire Survivors is exactly the game it promises to be: its limitation is its strength, so much so that by trying it you’ll find yourself playing it compulsively for more than a few hours, trying to unlock all the secret objects and characters. It amazes, despite not having anything amazing and, in its imperfect perfection, it is the best antidote to an all too serious, and therefore sometimes ridiculous, way by which video games are now understood.