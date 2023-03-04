One of the translators of Vampire Survivors[email protected] on Twitter, aka Chiara Di Modica, has decided to illustrate to the international public where some of the cute names used in the game, inevitably starting from “The wad“, one of the most powerful weapons.

Di Modica did it by creating real illustrated cards in which we can read the detailed explanation of each name. For example of “La borra” we can read that it derives from a transmission of Antonella Clerici in which a spectator, phoning, said wad instead of beer, creating a real meme.

Also revealed the origins of Christine Davain, obviously Cristina D’Avena pronounced in English, that of Ambrojoe, a reference to the Ambrose of the iconic advertising of chocolates, that of Giovanni Grana, a mispronunciation of the name Giovanni Rana, the pasta producer , that of Dommario, the priest that each of us met at a young age, that of Boon Marrabbio, the Marrabbio father of Licia in the Kiss Me Licia series, that of Bianca Ramba, a quote from Carramba, the transmission of Raffaella Carrà, that of Thelma sofa, a clear reference to the Divine Otelma and that of Suor Clerici, still referring to Antonella Clerici.

So now even abroad they no longer have any excuses for being unprepared for the names of Vampire Survivors, which will only have a sequel if Poncle has a great idea to do so. Sure, someone might still have some doubts about Poppea Pecorina, Poe Ratcho, Scorej-Oni or Arca Ladonna. Take care of filling their cultural gaps.