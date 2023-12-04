Development studio Poncle has released a new trailer Of Vampire Survivors to announce the arrival of the update 1.8 called The Deeplorable Update, which will introduce a new mode to the game, called Adventures.

The Adventures

The Adventures they are self-contained mini stories that mix the game contents, offering them from another perspective. Of course there will be no vampires.

Please note that the available adventures will vary depending on the DLC possessed.

That said, the 1.8 update will be available starting December 6, 2023. The first versions that will receive it are those PC and Xboxthen the mobile ones and Nintendo Switch will follow, which do not yet have a release date.

Vampire Survivors is a phenomenon game that has been able to sell million copies thanks to its simple and captivating gameplay, the very accessible price, as well as the constant support from the development studio, which has flooded it with free supplementary content and published two paid DLCs.

Consider that the base game bundled with the two paid DLCs costs less than eight euros.