In addition to winning the award for best game of the year, Vampire Survivors received the best design. Given these triumphs, its developer Geo Morgan shared a few words. He was also apparently surprised, but very grateful.

‘It’s very strange. It’s a quirky little game and the team is very passionate about what they do and we put our hearts into it. I think that shows with how people are reacting to it and how many are enjoying it. Now we want to focus on transforming it into an even better game‘.

It should be noted that Vampire Survivors is available on cell phones, PC and is an Xbox console exclusive. Not to mention, it’s part of the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass catalogs. So now you know where to try the title that managed to beat God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring.

What is Vampire Survivors about?

Vampire Survivors It is a fairly simple game but it becomes very addictive. Here players control one of several vampire hunters in order to survive as long as possible. As they explore the map and more time passes, they level up and find more weapons to help them on their mission.

Source: Poncle

The title is a roguelike where every time you die you must start from the beginning, but you keep the money from each game. With this you can improve certain aspects that will make your next adventures easier. An additional detail in case you want to try it is that it is totally free on cell phones. Will they play it?

