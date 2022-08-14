There Road map of version 0.10.109 of Vampire Survivors shows in a plastic way how far the game has gone beyond what it was initial plansthat is how many more contents it has received so far compared to what was estimated.

Vampire Survivors Roadmap 0.10.109

In addition to the additions of the latest version, especially the fixes to some of the residual problems of the game, some numbers stand out, such as the 36 characters present, out of the 24 initially planned, and like the seven relics, out of the six planned.

Consider that the development of Vampire Survivors is far from over, so there is still room to add other extra content as well, such as additional levels, weapons and power-ups.

Remember, as always, the price of the game, € 2.39, which makes it a real must have, considering that with the same amount you can at most drink a couple of coffees.

Vampire Survivors is a particular action game in which, in the role of one of the selectable heroes, you have to resist as much as possible the enemy hordes, more and more numerous and fierce. Featuring simple and addictive gameplay, the poncle title has become a real phenomenon on Steam.