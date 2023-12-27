Since the launch of version 1.00 Vampire Survivors it has been supported constantly with free updates they have introduced new content and features alongside paid DLC. It seems this trend will continue also in 2024, at least according to the “highly cryptic Chaos Roadmap” published on X | Twitter from Poncle.

As we can see in the image below, a series of elements arranged in a spiral are depicted. Considering the icons next to the names, they could refer to new ones wacky weapons, upgrade items, characters and maps arriving during the course of 2024 or perhaps it could be something completely different and Poncle is simply throwing us off track. After all, the game is called “Vampire Survivors” and has a vampire on the cover, but in two years not a single bloodsucker has appeared.