How come Vampire Survivors it has been successful? Don’t ask Luca Galantein art “poncle”, theauthor of the game, because he would not know what to answer. In an interview with IGN.com, ours said he was amazed at the response received from the game and also called it “incredible” to have been in the running for The Game Awards.

The development of Vampire Survivors began in 2020, while the final version arrived in October 2022, after a few months of early access. It has since received nearly 170,000 user reviews on Steam, mostly positive. How did he do? Galante has no idea: “Since launch I have tried not to look at the numbers or what was happening online to not get distracted. I kept my head down and continued to work on the game and the company, focusing on player comments on Discord and in the Steam forums. Who I’m sure has made a difference are our community managers, who have done and continue to do an incredible job of keeping communication with players open.”

Speaking about Vampire Survivors’ first paid DLC, Legacy of the Moonspell, Galante explained that as a gamer he appreciates the idea of ​​new content coming out for the games he loves, but that today many DLCs are designed more to monetize than to provide a service to gamers: “Having prejudices about DLC, I was hesitant to make one, but at the same time I couldn’t keep adding stuff to Vampire Survivors for fun, having company to think about. My greatest hope is that we managed to give it the right price for the players and that they like it.”

Another interesting topic is the lack of vampires in a game called Vampire Survivors. Will we ever see any? “Our marketing team said we can’t answer that. Problem is, our lawyers said the same. Also, what is a vampire?” To solve it, just call Poppea Pecorina and have it explained.