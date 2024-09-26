Poncle, the Vampire Survivors development studio announced the opening of a new publishing division during Game Republic’s Pitching to Investors and Publishers event in Liverpool. The team stressed that it is not interested in intellectual properties and does not want to operate as a “traditional publisher”, but rather as a label or fund to help developers “make their own games”.

What Poncle will offer

Poncle’s publishing division will therefore offer financing, as well as support for launching on different platforms, localization, quality control, release management and will advise on the development of games made with “sincerity, passion and depth”. It will also be available at give marketing support to help indie developers publish games that are highly “replayable, accessible and fun”.

“We would like to sign everything!” the team said during the presentation. “But we are very small!” Poncle also outlined his “absolute nos,” which include anything “Survivor-like,” anything related to AI or Web3 (so NFTs and the like), and free-to-play mobile games. In short, does not want to be involved in predatory activities or exploitation of other people’s work.