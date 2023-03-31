Vampires Survivors, having just scored itself a BAFTA for its all-round awesomeness, is ready to bring yet more reasonably priced brilliance into the world, courtesy of its second DLC expansion, Tides of the Foscari, now confirmed for launch on 13th April.

Arriving almost exactly four months after Vampire Survivors’ first expansion Legacy of the Moonspell, Tides of the Foscari sees the minimalist survival RPG taking a trip to western Europe for an adventure inspired by fairy tales and folklore.

Deep in a great forest, where the barrier between worlds is perilously thin, lies the Foscari Academy, where generations of warriors, magic-wielders, and thieves can learn their craft.

Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari teaser trailer.

For the purposes of Tides of the Foscari, three students, one from each of the Academy’s three houses, will journey deep into the forest to confront its mythological perils, leading to the expansion’s first big feature: a “huge” new forest map called Lake .

It also promises eight “allegedly never seen before” new characters, 13 new weapons (if you count the base versions and their evolutions) including the sword, arrow, and various magic, plus seven new music tracks, and 21 new achievements.

All this will cost a meagre £1.59/€1.99/$1.99 when Tides of the Foscari comes to Vampire Survivors on PC and Xbox this 13th April.