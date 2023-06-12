During the PC Gaming Show 2023 we got to see a new content for Vampire Survivors. We talk about theupdate 1.5 which introduces various novelties and will be available from tomorrow, June 12, 2023.

The update introduces a new map, “Astral Stair”, which will feature “seemingly endless corridors, flying paintings and a spinning wheel like a game of chance that triggers random events”. The new feature is not limited to Astral Stair – it can be activated on any Vampire Survivors map thanks to the new “Trisection” relic.

Patch 1.5 will also introduce a fun change to the existing character Yatta Horse, a cheeky bomb-throwing bear. “Transform the character Yatta Cavallo into his new form! This will also evolve his Cherry Bomb ability into a new attack.”

The last major change that 1.5 has in store is the GoldFinger, a new pickup that makes you invincible and supercharged for a short time. The more enemies you kill, the higher “finger rank” you will earn.