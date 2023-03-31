Started almost as a joke, Vampire Survivors found himself beating out behemoths like Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok while also winning several awards”Game of the Year“, among which the one conquered last night at the BAFTA. In short, not exactly the prize at the sagra delle ficattole: these are the prizes awarded annually by the British organization British Academy of Film and Television Arts, which represent one of the highest expressions in terms of prizes awarded by critics on entertainment products. Even the occasion therefore has a particular meaning: in fact, it is not an event exclusively dedicated to video games and gamers, but embraces a wider audience and concerns a widespread criticism of generalist newspapers, which demonstrates how Poncle’s game has reached an impressive level of notoriety.

Of course, this also means that a game that is a little out of the box of the standard market can have greater resonance, given that we find ourselves in a broader and less specialized context, therefore a title that can have a more “casual” use can stand out more: in this sense, the arrival of Vampire Survivors on mobile platforms has probably contributed to launching it into hyperspace, in terms of audience size and general notoriety. However, it cannot really be said that it is still a mainstream game, therefore the result achieved by Luca Galante’s game is truly remarkable and deserves to be celebrated, all the more for the fact that it is not even present on the most popular consoles such as PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, currently being an Xbox console exclusive.

Probably also the fact of not properly representing a classic darling of the console public may have also generated adverse reactions from part of the public, with many users who found the fact that Vampire Survivors surpassed “sacred monsters” like God of War “scandalous” Ragnarok, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, but this makes his victory even more significant and impactful. It was a question of rewarding a crazy but perfectly functional idea, a perfect mechanism built on very simple and irresistible gameplay dynamics, but also on a construct of elements that focus on psychology and seem to come out of a careful scientific study instead of a bizarre home experiment by a passionate guy. The fact that this oddity has defeated million-dollar productions is also exciting for the indie scene, with all due respect to the indignant fanboys.

Just to bean with the victory at the BAFTA, the developers then announced the arrival of the second DLC “Tides of the Foscari”, thus certifying the continued success of the game and the support still destined to go on. It’s a strange game, for sure, and certainly less complex and structured than other more famous productions, but Vampire Survivors deserves to be tried. Then the problem will be to stop.