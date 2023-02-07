The amazing Vampire Survivorswhich has become a real mass phenomenon, is about to receive theupdate 1.3.0 which will bring with it several interesting innovations, also condensed in this presentation trailer which we report below.

The release date of the update is set for February 9, 2023: in particular, among the new contents, we point out the arrival of a new level, two relics and three unlockable objectives.

The level is called “Bat Country”which as the name implies is characterized by a significant and obsessive presence of bats, and we know that when it comes to the amount of creatures in Vampire Survivors, truly disturbing concentrations can be reached.

In short, we will have to prepare to shoot down thousands of bats with this new update. Not only that, coming too two new relicsone of which is the Chaos Malachite, capable of transforming Mortaccio once it reaches level 80.

As the trailer also demonstrates, it seems that the update is somehow inspired by Sonic, both for the title adopted and for some features also of the new challenge level, which has some connection with the special 3D stages of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

As promised by Poncle, the support for Vampire Survivors therefore continues, after its first paid DLC entitled Legacy of the Moonspell. In the case of Chaos Update 1.3.0, however, it is a free addition, while the game has meanwhile also reached mobile platforms.