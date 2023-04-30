The poncle team unveiled future plans for Vampire Survivors which include new free updates for the game with content and balance changes. The first update will be small and will arrive in May. A more substantial one will follow during the summer.

A few weeks after the launch of the Tides of Foscari expansion, the developers with a post for the Steam community have revealed what they are working on at the moment. In particular there is one planned small patch in Maywith “small additions and fixes”, such as a detailed map for the stages introduced with the aforementioned DLC.

It will follow during the summerupdate 1.5 by Vampire Survivors. In this regard, precise details have not been revealed, but the promise is that it will be comparable to the Bat Country update and will introduce new stages, relics and so on, with the team trying once again to offer “different from the usual” content.

In the same post he also returned to talk about the animated series of Vampire Survivors, currently in production at the Story Kitchen studios. In this regard, no further details worthy of note have been shared, but Luca Galante has promised that he and the poncle team will be an active part of the project so that they can make sure “that there will be no vampire (probably) and that only the best possible quality garlic will be used.”