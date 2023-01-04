In a long post published on the Steam page of Vampire Survivorsthe Italian developer poncle, has revealed that there are in its future plans new DLCs for the game in 2023, but also gods new projects completely unrelated to the title in question.

Apparently one of the projects being worked on at Luca Galante’s studio will arrive soon and will be “weird”. The new Vampire Survivors DLC instead apparently will lead players to face hordes of monsters in new worlds, along the lines of what Legacy of the Moonspell proposes.

“There are many things in the pipeline, not exclusively related to Vampire Survivors, that we are working on behind the scenes,” reads the post. “There’s something wacky and big (in terms of pixels) coming soon to the Steam public-beta and as the Legacy of Moonspell DLCs have been a hit, the Director will soon be offering to take the survivors to another world yet to find the vampire…”

Vampire Survivors, a bit of healthy chaos on the screen

About the DLC of The Vampire Survivors, poncle clarifies that in addition to the paid content, the base game will be updated with new key mechanics and content, thus confirming the arrival of new free updates in 2023.

“Please note that the DLC will only add more characters/weapons/stages and that the main game will continue to be updated regularly with core mechanics and content (such as Tiny Bridge style patches) so that no key features become content for a fee”.