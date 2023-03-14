Legacy of the Moonspell, the first DLC of Vampire Survivors, is available today also for the mobile versions of the game. The announcement was made by the poncle development team in conjunction with the launch of the game update on iOS and Android systems.

To get all the contents of Legacy of the Moonspell, just make a single in-game purchase of €1.99, €0.99 in the introductory offer. In short, more or less the price of a coffee. The purchase will also allow you to disable the base game’s advertisements.

“The exorbitantly priced DLC centers on a clan of monster hunters from a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan. It adds 8 new characters, 13 new weapons, a huge new level (25 times bigger than the regular ones), six audio tracks and new achievements to unlock,” Poncle is keen to point out.