Acclaimed minimalist survival RPG Vampire Survivors is done with summer and is heading for frostier climes, courtesy of its next free content update, the Chilling Update, which just received a first trailer ahead of its arrival “soon”.

Poncle hasn’t laid out all the specifics of Vampire Survivors new Chilling Update (also known as patch 1.7, and also apparently also known as Whiteout), but its trailer drop came with confirmation It’ll feature a brand-new wintery stage, complete with snow-covered pines and more snowmen than you can shake an arm-shaped stick at, plus a brand-new character.

As to the identity of this newcomer, I really couldn’t say beyond the fact they have a fetching hood, based on the information currently available, but Poncle’s new trailer does confirm patch 1.7 will introduce the Glass Fandango as a new weapon – “stronger with movement, Orologions, and against frozen enemies” – plus new achievements, and probably a bunch of other stuff I’ve missed because I have, alas, only recently begun my Vampire Survivors journey.

Just some of the things coming in Vampire Survivors’ Chilling Update “soon”.

Patch 1.7 will include just some of the “dozens of characters and weapons” Poncle recently confirmed were in the works, with the studio having this week revealed it has new Vampire Survivors content scheduled “at least until the end of 2024.”

The same Reddit Q&A session that nugget came from also brought the news the developer is “investigating” the possibility of adding proper online multiplayer co-op to Vampire Survivors, following the introduction of local co-op last month.