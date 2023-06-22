Vampire Survivors, developer Poncle’s conspicuously vampire-free minimalist survival RPG, is getting four-player couch co-op in a free update for Xbox, PC, and Switch on 17th August.

When couch co-op makes it Vampire Survivors debut, up to four players will be able to squish comfortably against each other on the same settee (or other easily accessible mutal bottom support) in order to play the whole game together, including all updates and DLC.

Poncle notes it’ll also be possible to switch seamlessly from single- to co-op play and back between stages, and that achievements will be unlockable when playing with friends.

Vampire Survivors’ couch co-op trailer.

A quick peer through the FAQ accompanying today’s announcement also reveals a few additional details. All co-op players will, for instance, always be visible on the same screen (there’s no split-screen support), and they’ll all share the “level up” bar, leveling up in turn. Furthermore, there will be “a few” ways for players to sabotage their comrades if they’re that way include.

Also, while online co-op isn’t officially supported, Poncle notes it’ll still be possible for PC players to achieve similar results online via the likes of Steam Remote Play Together.

PC players will be able to put Vampire Survivor’s new co-op mode through its paces via Steam’s new-engine branch “some time before” its official release on 17th August. And if that date seems familiar, that might be because, as announced during today’s Nintendo Direct, Vampire Survivor’s Switch version arrives on the same day.