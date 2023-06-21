The development studio poncle has announced the arrival of the local co-op mode For four players Of Vampire Survivorsone of the most requested by the community that gravitates around the game.

The new mode will be launched on August 17, 2023 with a major update that will allow you to play the entire game with friends. “It will also be possible to switch between single and co-op modes seamlessly between sessions, unlock achievements, etc.” Let’s see the trailer:

Poncle pointed out how local co-op will also work on Steam Decks (connecting it to a TV) and on the Nintendo Switch version, just announced: “After months of long searches we finally found the “”convert to Nintendo Switch”” button in our graphics engine! We will press it on August 17th, not a day before .”

Like most of the Vampire Survivors bonus content, local co-op will also cost nothing, i.e. the update will be completely free.

In Official FAQs on the new mode it is explained in broad terms what will change after the update: “We can’t go into the details here, but we can already say that the game will remain roughly the same (more chaotic, of course). However, the addition of additional players changes some game dynamics. For example the “”new level”” bar with experience points will be shared by all players, and your level will increase in rotation. All players will always be visible in the same screen (the screen won’t be divided) and there will be ways to sabotage each other… like choosing Bitter Cats.”

And the online? Initially, only local co-op will be supported, but Poncle hinted that there are actually ways to play online, such as Steam Remote Play Together.