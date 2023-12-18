– The Seal II upgrade now grants 2 seals per rank instead of 1 – Fixed some issues from the previous version.

Along with the DLC, the update v1.8.206 which retouches some of the changes from the previous patch:

Development studio Poncle released today Vampire Survivors: Emergency meeting the new DLC of Vampire Survivor which adds the highly anticipated, yet unlikely crossover with Among Us, which results in a lot of new content.

Vampires Among Us

Of course there aren't any vampires. Needless to say. In any case, by downloading the DLC, which costs only €2.49, with €1.99 as an introductory offer, you will get:

9 usable characters

15 new weapons (including 7 evolutions)

A vast new level

A new Adventure

6 brand new songs

20 achievements in the game alone

As explained by Official FAQs“The new level will appear directly at the bottom of the Level selection menu. You will find 20 new items in the Achievements menu that will guide you through the other content. Otherwise, if you have played the Dairy at least once, you will be able to find the adventure “Reunion emergency” in the Adventures menu.”

Poncle also reassured that the launch of Emergency Reunion will not block updates for the main game, most of which free.

There is also talk of other future collaborations, but for now nothing is known about them.