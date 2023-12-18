Development studio Poncle released today Vampire Survivors: Emergency meetingthe new DLC of Vampire Survivor which adds the highly anticipated, yet unlikely crossover with Among Us, which results in a lot of new content.
Along with the DLC, theupdate v1.8.206which retouches some of the changes from the previous patch:
– The Seal II upgrade now grants 2 seals per rank instead of 1
– Fixed some issues from the previous version.
Vampires Among Us
Of course there aren't any vampires. Needless to say. In any case, by downloading the DLC, which costs only €2.49, with €1.99 as an introductory offer, you will get:
- 9 usable characters
- 15 new weapons (including 7 evolutions)
- A vast new level
- A new Adventure
- 6 brand new songs
- 20 achievements in the game alone
As explained by Official FAQs“The new level will appear directly at the bottom of the Level selection menu. You will find 20 new items in the Achievements menu that will guide you through the other content. Otherwise, if you have played the Dairy at least once, you will be able to find the adventure “Reunion emergency” in the Adventures menu.”
Poncle also reassured that the launch of Emergency Reunion will not block updates for the main game, most of which free.
There is also talk of other future collaborations, but for now nothing is known about them.
#Vampire #Survivors #Emergency #Meeting #introduces #crossover #Among
Leave a Reply