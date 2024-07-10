For those who don’t know, Apple Arcade is a subscription service from Apple that provides access to an ever-growing collection of mobile games, all without ads or in-app purchases. The service costs 6.99 euros per month .

Apple Arcade will expand its catalog in August with the addition of three new games, including Vampire Survivors+ a new mobile version of the Italian indie phenomenon by Poncle. It will be available from August 1st together with Temple Run: Legends while on August 29th it will be the turn of Custle Crumble .

Vampire Survivors the Italian rogue-lite in a new mobile version without ads

In particular, the new edition of Vampire Survivors exclusively for subscribers to the service will include the base game and the two major expansions Legacy of the Moonspell and Tides of the Foscariwhich introduce additional playable characters, maps, weapons and challenges. Furthermore, and perhaps this may be the most inviting aspect of all, the game will be completely no in-game adsunlike the free-to-play mobile versions.

A slightly chaotic sequence from Vampire Survivors

For those who don’t know, Vampire Survivors players take on the role of dozens and dozens of different characters, with the goal of resisting as long as possible the hordes of monsters and demons that will attack them, which will gradually become more numerous and stronger. To do so they can use a vast arsenal of weapons, from throwing knives and swords to very angry kittens and confetti shooters. The simplicity of its addictive mechanics and the pixelated chaos on the screen have quickly made the game famous, becoming one of the most popular indies of recent years, so much so that an animated series is also in the works.