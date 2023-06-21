Vampire Survivors it also comes up Nintendo Switch: The phenomenal game of poncle has been announced and presented with a trailer during today’s Nintendo Direct, bringing the madness of extreme survival to the hybrid console, complete with cooperative multiplayer.

With the presentation trailer, the release date of Vampire Survivors on Nintendo Switch: will be available in the new version for the Nintendo console from August 17, 2023, featuring the same elements of the PC and Xbox version seen previously and some additions from subsequent expansions and more.

Among the absolute novelties, however, there is the cooperative multiplayer for 4 player couch co-opor offline, at least as regards the Nintendo Switch version and waiting for any information also for the other editions already present of the game.

“The demons are here and there is no longer any hiding or escape possible. Withstand a 30-minute onslaught of monsters that get stronger and stronger over time. Collect treasures from defeated enemies to acquire power-ups to use as you try to escape to death”

To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of Vampire Survivors, which recently got the 1.5 update.