A Vampire Survivors animated TV series is in the works.

Deadline reports the indie hit is set for a TV adaptation courtesy of Story Kitchen, which is working with Vampire Survivors creator Luca “Poncle” Galante.

In Vampire Survivors you move a pixelly character around a simple top-downish environment that steadily fills with enemies. Your character attacks automatically so you just wander around, avoiding directly connecting with enemies while putting them within damage range. Enemies drop experience orbs when they die for you to collect, and when you level up you get to spend your experience on a random choice of new attacks or perks or buffs.

“Near-endless RPG popcorn,” Donlan wrote in Eurogamer’s Vampire Survivors review.

Our Ian tries out Vampire Survivors.

Vampire Survivors is a breakout hit, and even won Best Game at this year’s BAFTA Game Awards.

As for the TV show, it sounds like it’s early days. According to Deadline, a search is underway for a writer, and the project will be purchased to animated TV network buyers.

“The most important thing in Vampire Survivors is the story, so it’s a dream come true to see what started as a little indie game I made on my weekends come to life as an animated TV show!” Gallant said in a statement.

“It’s also great to be partnering up with such experienced and talented people to make the show. I do wonder if they’ve realized that there isn’t a single vampire in Vampire Survivors, though.”

Story Kitchen is behind a raft of video game TV adaptations, such as Tomb Raider (Netflix), Splinter Cell (Netflix), Toejam and Earl (Amazon), Streets of Rage (Lionsgate) and It Takes Two (Amazon).