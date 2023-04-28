Vampire Survivorsthe survival rogue-lite based on vampires but without vampires by Luca Galante and Poncle’s team, will become a animated series produced by Story Kitchenas we learn from a Deadline report.

In Vampire Survivors players take on the role of dozens and dozens of different characters, with the aim of hold on as long as possible to the hordes of monsters and demons that will attack him, which will gradually become more and more numerous and strong. To do this they will be able to use a huge arsenal of weapons, from throwing knives and swords to very angry kittens and confetti shooters.

A feature of Poncle’s title are the puns for the names of characters, weapons and objects with references mainly to Italy, for example in the latest DLC Tides of Foscari players can fight as Keitha Muort (from the Neapolitan “chitemmuort”) and Rottin’Ghoul (we let you imagine the ‘origin). If you want to know more, here is our review of Vampire Survivors.

For the moment there are no noteworthy details on the Vampire Survivors animated series, such as the release period and on which platform it will be available, but we can read below the synopsis of the game, on which the animated series should also be based.

“Year 2021, rural Italy, there lived an evil person named Bisconte Draculó, whose many evil spells created an evil world full of famine and suffering. Now it’s up to the members of the Belpaese Family to end his reign of terror and bring back to the table the good food”



“There is nowhere to hide – all you can do is try to survive one cursed night and get as much gold as possible for the next survivor – before Death inevitably puts an end to your fights. Take down thousands of nocturnal creatures and survive until dawn! This is a gothic horror action game, where your choices can allow you to quickly deal with the hundreds of monsters thrown at you.”

Luca Galante commented on the announcement jokingly stating that the most important element of Vampire Survivors is its plot.

“The most important thing in Vampire Survivors is the story, so it’s a dream come true to see what started as a little indie game made over my weekends come to life as an animated TV show!” said Galante. “It’s also great to collaborate with such experienced and talented people to make the show. I wonder if they’ve realized that there’s not a single vampire in Vampire Survivors, though.”

Story Kitchen was founded by John Wick writer/creator Derek Kolstad, Sonic the Hedgehog film and television producer Dmitri M. Johnson, and former APA agent/partner Mike Goldberg. The company is also working on the small screen adaptations of Tomb Raider and Splinter Cell in production at Netflix, Toejam and Earl and Sega’s Streets of Rage, respectively, made for Amazon and Lionsgate, It Takes Two on Amazon and has plans also further partnerships yet to be announced.