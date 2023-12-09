Vampire Survivorsa title that made the developer’s fortune Luca Gentilewill see the December 18th a new one this year DLCby title Emergency Meetingsannounced in collaboration with Innersloth.

We know that the additional content will have new characters to use that will respond thematically to the roles of Among Us: the teammate Dino, the engineer Gino, the ghost Lino, the guardian Pina, the shape-shifter Nino, the scientist Mina, the impostor Rina and an ordinary horse about which little or nothing is known.

In the new DLC fifteen new weapons and a level will be added, which is the perfect reproduction of the scientific basis of Among Uscalled Polus Replica. Furthermore, as a final treat, new tracks will also be added to the already famous soundtrack.



Vampire Survivors is currently available for PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android, and is also available to players with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. The game has received and receives a lot of support since its launch last year, for example with the introduction of the cooperative mode and a Christmas update (which let’s face it, is also particularly themed in this period).

Meanwhile, in the last few hours the game of the year has been elected!