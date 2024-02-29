poncle created a trailer to celebrate the arrival of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, recreating the entire original trailer of Final Fantasy VII but obviously with the style of Vampire Survivors.

The video, which you find below, copies the 2:18 minute trailer original scene for scene, replacing everything with something Vampire Survivor themed. The reason behind this homage is simple: “Because we had the original trailer on a PlayStation demo disc and watched it on loop, so it's stuck in our brains by now. Plus the team is extremely excited for Rebirth. What better way to celebrate if not with a trailer of our own?”.

This is a tribute to very high qualityeven offered in 480p to respect the original Final Fantasy 7.