poncle created a trailer to celebrate the arrival of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, recreating the entire original trailer of Final Fantasy VII but obviously with the style of Vampire Survivors.
The video, which you find below, copies the 2:18 minute trailer original scene for scene, replacing everything with something Vampire Survivor themed. The reason behind this homage is simple: “Because we had the original trailer on a PlayStation demo disc and watched it on loop, so it's stuck in our brains by now. Plus the team is extremely excited for Rebirth. What better way to celebrate if not with a trailer of our own?”.
This is a tribute to very high qualityeven offered in 480p to respect the original Final Fantasy 7.
The Vampire Survivors update
Additionally, a new one has been made available free update for Vampire Survivors which has no connection to Final Fantasy. It's called Space54 and adds 7 new Objectives and 2 new characters:
- Bat Robbert – When below 20% health, gains +16 maximum HP (maximum +400) and recovers 30% health. This ability recharges whenever the character is fully healed.
- Space Dude – Fires all weapons every few seconds, regardless of their cooldown. The cooldown of this ability is affected by the Cooldown stat.
Then there are also new weapons: “Pako Battiliar” (can attack when he loses health) and “Phas3r – Pew Pew!”. (Generates thin damage zones. High amount of scaling.)
There will also be one new settingSpace54 (a cosmic journey between horrors and delights), a new relic that allows you to enable random level up choices.
#Vampire #Survivor #Final #Fantasy #official #trailer #update
Leave a Reply