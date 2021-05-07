We saw in the previous chapter that the vain number 1,233 is equal to the square of its first two digits plus the square of the last two: 1,233 = 12² + 33², and we wondered if there is any other. I only know one more: 8,833 = 88² + 33², the same one found by our regular commentator Salva Fuster. Are there any other four-digit numbers with this property? Is there a six-digit number such that the square of the first three plus the square of the second three equals the number in question?

And from the vain numbers, who like themselves, we can move on to the vampire numbers, who refuse to disappear and return after their supposed destruction. For example, 2,817 = 27 x 81: the four digits of the number reappear in their factors. Another example: 1,435 = 35 x 41. Obviously, the vampire numbers are a subgroup of the Friedman numbers, which are those positive integers that can be expressed using their own digits in simple operations (addition, subtraction, multiplication, division and empowerment).

And speaking of vampiric persistence and numbers that are obtained from the product of others, how is this sequence generated ?: 699, 486, 192, 18, 8

Are there more four-digit numbers that can be decomposed into two two-digit factors so that on both sides of the equality we find the same digits? Are there higher-digit vampire numbers? The trivial cases that can be obtained by adding zeros, such as 350 x 410 = 143,500, are not worth it.

And speaking of vampiric persistence and numbers that are obtained from the product of others (hint), how is this sequence generated ?:

699, 486, 192, 18, 8

Another clue: the sequence reveals that 699 is a persistence number 4.

Have you already deduced what the persistence of a number consists of? Well now the real challenge begins:

What is the smallest persistence number 4, like 699? And the lowest persistence number 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7…?

And to finish (for now) with the vain and self-replicating numbers, what is special about 90.625?

Duel to three

Last week there was an intense debate about a problem of “duel to three” similar to the one that we dealt with for months, but more elusive (see comment 17 and following of Narcissistic numbers). As the original is in English, it comes from the interesting website NMM’s PUZZLE, I translate it for everyone’s knowledge and enjoyment:

Alice, Bob and Carol engage in a triple duel. Alice is not a good shooter – she only hits the target 1/3 of the time. Bob is better – he hits the target 2/3 of the time. Carol is infallible: she is always right. They shoot in turns: first Alicia, then Bob, then Carol, then again Alicia and so on until only one of the three remains. What is Alice’s best option on her first turn?

This falsely simple problem has reminded me of a similar one that I found in a delightful – as well as disturbing – book by Clifford A. Pickover entitled The Mathematics of Oz, mental gymnastics from beyond the Edge, set in the fantasy world created by L. Frank Baum. The sinister problem goes like this:

Uncle Henry, Aunt Em, and Dorothy stick their arms successively and in this order in the boiling lava. The chances of surviving the test are 50%, and the first to survive wins. What are the odds of each winning?

Too easy? Suppose the macabre game does not end with the first survivor, but with the first dead. How likely is Dorothy to survive?

Carlo Frabetti is a writer and mathematician, member of the New York Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 50 popular science works for adults, children and young people, including ‘Damn physics’, ‘Damn math’ or ‘The great game’. He was a screenwriter for ‘La bola de cristal’.

