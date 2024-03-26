













Vampire Dormitory: when the anime premieres, at what time, how and where to watch it









Those fans of handsome and pretty vampires who also like shoujo stories will be happy to know that among the spring 2024 anime premieres we have the arrival of Vampire Dormitoryan original work by Ema Touyama which saw the light of day for the first time in the pages of the Japanese magazine Nakayoshi on November 2, 2018.

The popularity of Vampire Dormitory It is more than proven: the series continues, it has more than 13 volumes published, the work is published in other countries and the jump to anime was the obvious next step.

Now that its premiere is close, we will tell you everything you need to know so that you do not miss a single episode when it comes out, as well as that you are also aware of when and where you can see it.

Vampire Dormitory: when does it premiere

As we already mentioned, the spring anime season is just around the corner and that means that many new series are coming. Of all those that have been revealed, Vampire Dormitory It will premiere on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The best of all is that this series is already confirmed for its premiere in our region and consumer fans of the shoujo genre will be happy because there will be one more proposal on television that will surely catch their attention due to its visual section.

Vampire Dormitory: what time does it premiere

Like many other anime series, this series airs around midnight in Japan, exactly at 11:30 PM on television. If it were on a streaming service, it would be available some time later.

What happens beyond the Land of the Rising Sun? If Vampire Dormitory premiered at the same time as in Japan, we could see the series at 8:30 am Central Mexico time. Crunchyroll usually has episodes two or three hours later, so the best thing you can do is wait.

©遠山えま・講談社／「ヴァンパイア男子寮」製作委員会

Vampire Dormitory: where to watch the new anime

Tokyo MX and BS Nihon TV are some of the television stations where you can watch the anime based on the manga by Ema Touyama. But what about those of us who are on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Crunchyroll is the streaming platform that has the license so you can watch the anime of Vampire Dormitory. This service that belongs to Sony is adding more series and the shoujo catalog is well-stocked so that you have many options to watch.

©遠山えま・講談社／「ヴァンパイア男子寮」製作委員会

What is Vampire Dormitory about?

Vampire Dormitory tells us the story of Mito Yamamoto who lives on the street and dresses up as a child. Ruka, a vampire, rescues her from a dangerous situation and offers to make him her slave from whom she can take her blood whenever she wants. In exchange, she can live in the boys' dormitory.

©遠山えま・講談社／「ヴァンパイア男子寮」製作委員会

Mito will do everything possible to keep his secret. She is in danger all the time, especially since he constantly has Ruka on her. This is one of those series in which appearances will have to be saved, the problem is that when there are already feelings involved, misunderstandings are the order of the day.

What do you think of this new shoujo proposal for spring 2024? Do you think it will be worth it? You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

