After the discovery of the skeletal remains of an alleged vampire in a 17th-century Polish cemetery, in September 2022; a few meterss recently found the body of a child who may have been considered a vampire by the people of his time, considering how he was buried.

Archaeologists from the Nicolás Copernicus University in Torun were the ones who made the discovery of the remains, which would belong to a child between 5 and 7 years old old.

The body also dates from the 17th century and was found in the town of Pien, in the southeast of that country — in the Gmina Dąbrowa Chełmińska district — which has become a “hot spot” for this type of discovery.

Also, They have detailed that the remains were buried upside down and had a triangular “anti-vampire” padlock on the foot, It is believed that it was used so that the alleged vampires could not leave their graves.

“Putting the face down was supposed to cause the deceased to bite the ground, so they would no longer pose a threat to people.”, they explained on the website of the University of Nicolás Copernico.

The arrangement of the corpse and the presence of a lock may indicate that the deceased was feared and his “activity” after death. Photo: Łukasz Czyżewski. Nicolaus Copernicus University in Torun

The investigators’ analyzes also revealed that the remains had possibly been desecrated, since they found samples that the grave had been removed and part of the bones had been taken: “Interestingly, only part of the boy’s skeleton survived: from the lower leg downwards.”they indicated.

The body that was found last year was located more or less 1.50 or 2 meters from this new finding and on top of it was a sickle on the neck, which surely also sought to prevent the woman from rising from the grave.

“Over the aforementioned child’s grave, a puzzling group of skeletons of several children was discovered: a fragment of the jawbone of one of them was stained green. A similar greenish tinge was observed on the palate of the ‘vampire,’” they explained.

Archaeologists believe that this plate could have been developed as a result of a gold suspension therapy that sought to treat fever and pain, although they do not rule out that it is some other practice of the time.

“Maybe it’s a trace of some other practice, maybe there was an object made of copper alloy in this person’s mouth,” said one of the researchers.

Archaeologists are examining the area of ​​what they believe may be a necropolis where “excluded people” were buried.”, about which experts have not found written records or maps.

Group of researchers from the University that is exploring the area of ​​the old cemetery, has the support of volunteers, local residents and authorities. Photo: Andrzej Romanski. Nicolaus Copernicus University in Torun

