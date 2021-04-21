In the United States, composer and producer Jim Steinman died at the age of 73. This was announced on Tuesday, April 20 Bloomberg…

According to his brother, kidney failure was the cause of death of the Grammy winner, the author of the music for the musical Ball of the Vampires. After a short illness, Steinman died on April 19 in Connecticut, near his home in Ridgefield.

“I already miss him a lot,” Bill Steinman told the agency by phone. AP…

Jim Steinman was born on November 1, 1947 in New York. The composer began his career in musical theater with a score for Bertold Brecht’s student production “Man – Man” in 1968. He was known for writing and producing operatic rock musicals and ballads throughout his rewarding career. Steiman is a hit writer for artists such as Celion Dion, Bonnie Tyler, Air Supply.

Steinman’s most famous works are the song “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” for singer Bonnie Tyler, as well as the album “Bat Out of Hell” by singer Meat Loaf. In addition, he was a songwriter for the musicals “Whistle in the Wind” and “Ball of the Vampires”, which were successfully held in Europe, Russia and the United States.