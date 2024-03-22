Vamos, a machinery and truck rental company, reported the termination of the share buyback program launched last October and the approval by the board of directors of a new program to buy back up to 30 million common shares (ON), the equivalent of approximately 7% of the total in circulation on the market.

According to the company, the program, which will last 18 months, ending on September 22, 2025, aims to maximize shareholder value, without reducing share capital. Funding for the program will come from the global amount of available profit and capital reserves.



