Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/08/2023 – 8:20 am

Vamos Locação de Caminhões, Máquinas e Equipamentos informed on the night of Thursday, 7th, that it entered into an agreement for the acquisition of the fleet of trucks from Grupo Petrópolis, through a binding proposal, in the context of Petrópolis’ judicial recovery plan.

The company will disburse R$ 576.2 million for the fleet, in cash, as guarantees are created and all conditions precedent are met. Completion of the operation is expected to take place within 90 days, or before this period.

In a material fact sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the company states that, in line with the long-term strategic planning, it presented a binding proposal subject to the precedent conditions for the acquisition of the Petrópolis fleet, composed of urban distribution trucks, in excellent condition, with low usage and high liquidity.

According to the company, the assets are not customized, they can be allocated in different applications and are adequate to the operational profile of the Vamos fleet.

“This operation exemplifies and reinforces the value proposition of Vamos to its customers, aligned with the unique positioning and scale in the country, to contribute to greater operational efficiency and business development, in various segments of the economy, allowing our customers to efficiently use the capital for its essential activities promoting efficiency gains, encouraging the renewal of the fleet that, newer, becomes more efficient and sustainable”, says the company.

Fleet

The operation provides for the acquisition of 2,926 trucks, of which 2,392 assets – 76% models manufactured as of 2019 – will be leased by Petrópolis from Vamos in long-term lease contracts, adjusted annually for inflation.

Another 534 trucks to be acquired, in the context of this operation, will be sold in the secondary market by Vamos, added to another 589 trucks, which will be replaced by brand new assets, mostly in the company’s inventory, which will form part of the fleet of 2,392 leased assets, thus totaling 1,123 used assets, which should be sold over the coming months.