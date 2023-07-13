music

“If you ask a kid who the Righeiras are, he probably doesn’t know, but if you start humming ‘Vamos a la playa’ he’ll answer ‘Oh oh oh oh oh'”. A few simple words to give an idea of ​​what a serial catchphrase is: a piece that stays in your head and from which you can’t get rid of. Not even after 40 years. A lot has passed since the release of “Vamos a la playa” by the Righeira Brothers, yet still today it continues to be played on the radio and continues to appear at summer parties, perhaps on the beach of some tourist resort. “But it’s not a beachy piece” is keen to remark Stefano Righi, better known as Johnson Righeira, author of the catchphrase: “It’s a song that reflects the years of the cold war in which everyone was afraid of atomic bombs and a nuclear conflict. And, despite everything, we wanted to see the positive side: even if the bomb explodes we will find a way to go to la playa anyway”. Forty years after the summer hit is a sort of fixed appointment, almost serialized, but, according to Johnson Righeira, they are pieces that last like a tissue: “Today we go on an obsessive search for the hit. The result? They are all songs that look alike to each other and that they have neither heart nor soul”.



