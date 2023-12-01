Russian blogger and singer Valya Karnaval (real name Valentina Karnaukhova) posed in revealing poses and showed photos to fans. The corresponding publications appeared in the stories of her Instagram account. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the pictures, the 22-year-old performer stands at the mirror with her back to the camera. For the photo shoot, she wore a translucent blue knitted suit. The set consisted of a back-baring top with long sleeves and tight-fitting pants, through which the buttocks were visible.

At the same time, the influencer posed by arching her lower back and pulling her hips and shoulders back.

Earlier in December, Russian singer Klava Koka (real name Klavdiya Vysokova) appeared in a new video in a revealing image. The 27-year-old singer showed off her toned figure in a black outfit that consisted of leather panties and a hooded blouse tucked into them.