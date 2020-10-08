Valvira | Why should a suspect in Salo’s hospital murder still work as a nurse, even though he has been convicted of aggravated assault in the past?

Valvira’s expert supports the discussion on an amendment to the law that would extend the obligation of courts to report.

Salon hospital murder the suspected 31-year-old imprisoned woman still has the rights of a nurse and nurse, even though she has been sentenced in another serious case of violence to more than two years in prison with a final sentence as early as 2018.

Why are the custodians convicted of attempted murder not deprived of custody rights?

She is still a community nurse and nurse in a public health care professional run by Valvira. Public healthon the service.

Valvira’s group manager Kirsi Liukkonen says he cannot comment on an individual case, but comments on the general principles of the matter.

“When a court makes a judgment against a healthcare professional for an offense related to the practice of the profession, it must, by law, notify us. But the obligation to report does not apply to a conviction for a crime committed in leisure time, no matter how serious, ”says Liukkonen.

The nurse was convicted of aggravated assault, i.e. stabbing her husband, for which the Court of Appeal sentenced her to two years and eight months in December 2018. She lost her position as a nurse at that time, as also mentioned in the grounds of the judgment.

“Of course, courts are allowed to notify us of other judgments if, for example, they suspect that patient safety is at stake. It is always our job to consider whether a person endangers patient safety, ”says Liukkonen.

Should then should courts have a broader obligation to notify Valvira of judgments they pass on to healthcare professionals in non-professional cases? According to Liukkonen, this could be considered.

“This has been clarified some years ago as to whether something should be done for the legislation and the obligation to report should be extended to some serious forms of crime. There was a debate at the time, but no legislative changes were made, ”he says.

According to Liukkonen, the matter could be reconsidered.

He reminds that the police are not obliged to report any serious suspicion of a health care professional to Valvira, even if it is aimed at professional activities.

“Other cops are more sensitive to reporting, but sometimes we have to read about serious suspicion through the media.”

He cannot assess how long the public register will still show the nursing rights of a woman suspected of murder and convicted of attempted murder.

“On a general level, I can say that if we get information about a serious crime committed in leisure time, it is worth finding out if there is something in a professional’s occupation and, for example, health that justifies interfering with the right to practice,” he says.

“Even if we do not have a final judgment, we have the opportunity to intervene in the practice of the profession to ensure patient safety and, for example, to remove the right.”

The law also provides for the possibility of permanent deprivation of rights in the case of a serious crime committed in the course of a professional activity, he recalls. This has been done in previous cases where a health care professional has been convicted of, for example, a felony committed in the course of a professional activity.