Recently Valve registered a new trademark: called Neon Primethe brand didn’t carry any further details with it, but now according to an insider, Neon Prime will basically be a spin-off of DOTA 2.

The news comes courtesy of Tyler McVicker, reporter and ex of Valve News Network. McVicker is on vacation at the moment, but he couldn’t miss a scoop like this without at least one tweet. He describes Neon Prime as “probably a sci-fi game adjacent to DOTA, made by ICEFROG, which takes place in other universes, such as Continuum or Ultoria”.

McVickers went on to say that Neon Prime is definitely not going to be a first-person shooter and is unrelated to Half-Life: Citadel, the other game Valve has in development that first leaked in 2019. Engine-based. Source 2, Half-Life Citadel appears to be an RTS-FPS hybrid with team-based combat pitting rebel teams against Combine. An Aperture Desk Job data mine indicated stealth tactics, a single player campaign, and an inventory system, among other things.

Valve Software’s indev game, NEON PRIME, is likely a DOTA-adjacent Sci-Fi game, made by ICEFROG, taking place in other dementions, such as the Continuum or the Moons of Ultoria. It is likely NOT an FPS, and obviously, unrelated to Half-Life: Citadel, Valve’s other indev game. pic.twitter.com/6L5PoJ9RT7 – Tyler McVicker (@Tyler_McV) October 26, 2022



Valve notoriously keeps its mouth shut regarding its projects, so we just have to wait and see what this mysterious Neon Prime will be.

Source: ResetEra