Valve’s Gabe Newell Defends CD Projekt Red after the Cyberpunk 2077 launch problems. Newell’s idea in the face of the problems that plague the Cyberpunk 2077 launch is that most of these are unjustified, a kind of hypercritical that leaves out all the virtues of the latest CDPR game . . Cyberpunk 0277 was one of the most anticipated games of 2020. Unfortunately, despite the mostly positive reviews, it received huge reviews from the gamer community.
While the PC version is functional, both the next-gen and current-gen consoles saw performance issues across the board. As a result, CD Projekt Red has received a great deal of criticism from the gaming community. Still, an icon within the industry, such as Gabe Newell, believes that harsh comments can be somewhat unjustified. Gabe Newell expresses sympathy for the creators of Cyberpunk 2077, stating that many developers struggle with the console versions.
Valve’s Gabe Newell Defends CD Projekt Red After Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Issues
Valve’s Gabe Newell Defends CD Projekt RedHe does so by citing the ambitious world of Cyberpunk 2077 as evidence of the hard work done by the developers at CD Projekt Red. Newell suggests that disappointment can be extreme due to gamers being overly concerned. However, Valve’s president also acknowledges that a controversy like this can also be a learning experience.
He assumes that the developers of CD Projekt Red to reflect on where the game fell short and they will use it to make improvements. Gabe Newell is not completely wrong when he claims that the extreme answer is unfair. As Gabe Newell describes, the reception of the PC version is favorable, as it shows an incredible world full of potential.
