Netflix has announced an anime based on Valve’s Dota 2.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is an eight-episode anime series set for global launch on 25th March 2021. The trailer is below:

Here’s the official blurb:

“The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined. “

In Dota 2, Davion the Dragon Knight is a melee pick with decent durability and a strong ultimate, Elder Dragon Form. Here, Dragon Knight transforms into a dragon who can kill multiple enemies at once.

Mirana, aka the Princess of the Moon, is a ranged agility pick who uses her Sacred Arrow to stun enemies. She rides a tiger called Sagan, and her ultimate is Moonlight Shadow, which cloaks allies and herself with invisibility.

Showrunner and executive producer Ashley Edward Miller described DOTA: Dragon’s Blood as “an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story” that features some fan-favorite characters. South Korean animation house Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra, Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender and the recently announced The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) is making the series.