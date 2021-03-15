In 2005, after his victory in Courchevel, the queen stage of that edition of the Tour de France, in which the Murcian Alejandro Valverde beat Lance Armstrong himself, some said that a star had been born, but the Las Lumbreras rider had many years being a true phenomenon, a born winner.

The fact is that on July 12, 2005, in the stage that ended at the Alpine summit of Courchevel, the sixth highest in the history of the Tour, Valverde uncovered the jar of his essences and once again showed the best of himself to 2,000 meters of altitude. He became the first Spaniard to win a stage that year and the first Murcian in history to achieve such a success.

Valverde won that stage in the Alps at the age of 25, in the season of his debut in the French test, in some long, stretched ports that he liked. He did not know the Alps, and then neither did the Pyrenees. It was the premiere of the mountain in the 2005 Tour and the Murcian cyclist, who had been put too much pressure for this race, did not accuse the pace at which he ran during the first week, nor the speed that the Discovery Channel and Lance Armstrong on the rise.

At the end of the day, the American surrendered to the evidence: “Valverde has been impressive, it was impossible to get him off the wheel,” he said as he crossed the finish line.

The winner of the stage said that Armstrong told them that they were all interested in collaborating with him. When he attacked in the last kilometer he took Valverde with him, who every time the American moved he welded himself to him. In the absence of 400 meters, the Murcian suffered. He kept seeing the wheel of the American racer, who at no time could release a trio that was with him in the last eight kilometers. Armstrong did what he did best: drown his rivals. On other occasions Ullrich, Basso, Beloki and Vinokourov had put up with him. On July 12, 2005, it was Alejandro Valverde, who was clear when celebrating his triumph: «I have achieved one of the dreams I had. There are no words to express the joy of getting a stage on the Tour. It is the most important day for me as a cyclist ».