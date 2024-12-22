The match on matchday 18 of LaLiga not only meant the farewell of Jesús Navas from professional football, but also the debut of a former Real Madrid player as a commentator. Joselu Mato accompanied Miguel Ángel Román and Guti in the DAZN booth to provide his technical observations in the match played by his former team against Sevilla.

Once the match is over (4-2 in favor of the whites) Fede Valverde He was one of those in charge of attending to the media. When the midfielder found out about the presence of his former teammate, he quickly looked directly at the camera and He sent a message to the hero of the Champions League semi-finals against Bayern Munich.

“I hope he hasn’t criticized me, because I always supported him in the locker room. I don’t think he knows much about football either, but hey…”the Uruguayan joked with a mischievous smile on his face.

“It’s a big ‘9’, It has given us a lot of joy in Madridbut well, as his teammate, we miss him, we miss him in the locker room, but always wishing you the best“, declared the ‘Pajarito’ Valverde.

During the match, Joselu was full of praise for Kylian Mbappéwhose signing facilitated the departure of the former Celta youth player to the Qatari league. “It’s wonderful. Seeing it in slow motion now, the surface of the foot he hits with. The ball barely moves in the trajectory. A great goal like the top of a pine tree“, commented the forward about the goal of his French namesake.