The current champion of the Tour de France, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE), conquered the 107th edition of the Liege-Bastogne-Liège, the ‘Dean’ of the classic cyclists, ahead of the world champion, the French Julian Alaphilippe. Pogacar was the strongest sprint among a group of five runners, among whom was the Murcian Alejandro Valverde.

Third after the 259-kilometer race was another French rider, David Gaudu, ahead of the veteran former Spanish world champion. The ‘Bala’, quadruple champion in Liege, could not celebrate his 41 years at the top of the podium this Sunday, where he finished fourth.

Third in the previous edition of the ‘Dean’ last October, Pogacar conquered his first classic on a sunny day. Last Wednesday, the young Slovenian could not start the Walloon Arrow after the health authorities denied his team participation because of a positive control for covid-19 in the team.

In this 107th edition of the last European spring classic, one of the five most important of the cycling season, the Ineos (Tao Geoghegan Hart, Michal Kwiatkowski) were in charge of dynamiting the race.

The first time 35 kilometers to the finish line, without being able to surprise the rest of the favorites. The second time, in the climb of les Forges, where the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz escaped from the leading group before being caught in the climb of Roche-aux-Faucons.

In that ascent, the last of the eleven present on the route, Canadian Michael Woods (5th at the finish line) started the definitive escape, which soon took shape with a twenty seconds advantage.

In the sprint that Valverde tackled at the head, Pogacar was placed on the wheel of Alaphilippe, whom he surpassed by centimeters over the finish line.

“I love this race,” the Tour winner commented exultingly. I knew Alaphilippe had a long sprint. I got on his wheel and was able to pass him ».