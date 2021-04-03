The Murcian Alejandro Valverde, from Movistar, won this Saturday in the twenty-second edition of the Miguel Induráin Grand Prix, starting and finishing in Estella (Navarra). The Las Lumbreras cyclist, who turns 41 this month, broke a 581-day drought without winning. And he showed that he takes this last year of his sports career very seriously, in which his great goal will be to seek a medal this summer at the Tokyo Games.

Valverde was crowned for the third time in this test (he had won it in 2014 and 2018) thanks to an exhibition in the last kilometers. Valverde went ahead with the Muleño Luis León Sánchez, but there was no understanding between the two Murcian runners. The one from Movistar carried the full weight of the escape, until the two were caught by Kazakh Alexey Lutsenko, Luisle’s teammate. On the last climb, already between the streets of Estella, a great attack by Valverde left the two Astana runners struck down. Lutsenko came within six seconds of Valverde. And Luisle, third, entered the finish line 15 seconds behind his countryman.

In this edition of the race, which in 2020 was suspended due to the pandemic, 19 teams participated, half of them World Tour category. The route, with departure and arrival in Estella, was 203 kilometers.

«I want to thank all the people who support me and everyone who has been watching me and who follows cycling. Very happy for this triumph today. Thanks also to the team for their great work, “said Valverde after winning the race in Navarre.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult day; Astana was the strongest block and they have had a great race, controlling from the beginning. In that final situation with Luisle and Lutsenko I did have a certain fear; in the end we are talking about two very strong riders and it was not easy to handle. When Lutsenko has passed me super fast after Muru I knew that there was not much left until Ibarra and I have regulated myself to, already in the final part of the slope, give everything going up with that last attack and try to open that definitive difference “, explained the Murcian about the development of the last kilometers.

The triumph achieved in Navarra gives morale for the future to a Valverde who had just finished signing a remarkable fourth place in the Volta a Catalunya. «It also gives joy and confidence to the Basque Country; I hope time will be with us there, I think we are doing well with our legs and we have a great team. I also want to dedicate this victory to our great friend Gary Baños; Wherever he is, he has surely received it with great affection. Things are going as a group and that is important to get better every day, “concluded Valverde.