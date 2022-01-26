Twenty years after the first time, we set course again to Mallorca to start a new season. Many kilometers but the same illusion as the first day. Alejandro Valverde (41 years old) posted this message on his Twitter account yesterday, one day before the two-wheel show starts today in what will be the last season of the Las Lumbreras runner as a professional cyclist, after 21 years in active . In Palma the course begins in which he will put the culmination of a long and successful sports career. And it is that, after the cancellation of the tests in Australia and Argentina, from today until Sunday, the traditional trophies of the Balearic Challenge [Calvià, Port d’Alcúdia, Serra de Tramuntana, Port d’Andratx y Playa de Palma] they will give the starting signal to the 2022 course for many of the formations of the World Tour squad.

The relationship between Valverde and the Majorcan cycling event is close. The Murcian’s first victory on the island dates back to 2004, the season in which he won the Sóller Trophy, where he repeated success the following season, in addition to adding the Manacor Trophy. His last two triumphs in Mallorca came in the Serra de Tramuntana Trophy in 2013 and 2015.

HIS TRIUMPHS IN PALMA 2004

Manacor

2005

Manacor and Soller

2013

Serra de Tramuntana

2015

Serra de Tramuntana

Valverde will lead a balanced Movistar Team, along with Enric Mas, Matteo Jorgenson, Einer Rubio, Iván García Cortina, Gregor Muhlberger, Albert Torres, Lluís Mas, Oier Lazkano, Will Barta, Iván Sosa, Juri Hollmann and Gonzalo Serrano. Only seven of them will participate in each of the trophies.

more gym



Movistar wants Alejandro Valverde to leave the peloton through the front door. The team has signed a new physical trainer, who has introduced an important change in training so that the one from Las Lumbreras and the rest of the runners gain “leg speed”.

The new Movistar physical trainer changes the Murcian’s training so that he “gains speed in his legs”



According to the former Astana rider Óscar Rodríguez, one of the important signings of the team in order to help the leaders in the mountain stages in the Grand Tours, the new team coach likes to put “more intensity and more gym. It is something that has changed compared to previous years, it is applying more load to give speed to the legs”, says the Navarrese cyclist, who highlights the great atmosphere that exists in the Movistar team, in which the figure stands out, above the rest. by Alejandro Valverde.

“Within the team everything is fine and we are looking forward to it. The Bala is the Bala and he is going to want to win races for sure, and he is going to do it, I have no doubt. It’s going to be a very nice season because the leaders are going to be in very good shape and I’m sure we’ll have a chance to win”, says Rodríguez.

International Classic in Jaen



The test calendar for this year of the world champion in 2018 has more boxes marked. Thus, after racing in Mallorca, he will participate in the first edition of the Jaén Paraíso Interior International Classic, which will take place on February 14 starting in Baeza and finishing in Úbeda.

«The Movistar corridor [Valverde] He didn’t want to miss the show that the Clásica de Jaén promises with its 40 kilometers of ‘sterrato’ and the 3,500 meters of positive accumulated difference in altitude. Sections of dirt and asphalt to discover the winner, among which the star of Spanish cycling, Alejandro Valverde, is sure to appear as a candidate, ”highlights the organization of the test in a statement.

The Movistar Team, in addition to the team from Murcia, will compete with the Spanish classic rider Iván García Cortina and a great team made up of Gonzalo Serrano, Imanol Erviti, Johan Jacobs, Lluís Mas and Max Kanter.

Valverde, in this way, will join the Colombian Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López, formerly of Movistar, and the Kazakh Alexei Lutsenko as the first stars for a test that will have a route of 180 kilometers and 119 cyclists from 17 teams.