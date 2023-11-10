In recent days there has been a lot of movement in the offices of the Santiago Bernabéu and Real Madrid has renewed four of its young stars, for the peace of mind of all Madrid fans and the club itself.
The first to sign his new contract was Vinicius, and after him were Rodrygo, Camavinga and finally Fede Valverde. Real Madrid and the player made official the extension of his contract that ended in June 2027, as we reported in 90min.
Until when has Fede Valverde renewed his contract with Real Madrid?
Valverde’s contract ended in June 2027, but the club wanted to recognize his performance by extending his contract for two more seasons. In this way, the Uruguayan player is linked to the white club until 2029.
What will be Fede Valverde’s salary at Real Madrid?
The Uruguayan player’s salary figures have not come to light. Valverde had been earning around 4 million gross per month, according to Salary Sport, and it seems that with this renewal his salary would have increased but there is nothing official.
What termination clause does Fede Valverde have at Real Madrid?
The renewal of Valverde’s contract also includes an increase in his termination clause. Like his teammates, the Uruguayan’s clause is 1,000 million euros, undoubtedly a declaration of intentions to keep away anyone interested in signing Valverde.
Valverde signed for Real Madrid in May 2015 but did not join the white discipline in 2016, when he had already turned 18, and in this time he has been gaining weight within the team, and even more so now that Casemiro is no longer in the team. club and the end of Luka Modric’s career is slowly approaching. Valverde has been able to find his place in the center of the field and is a very important piece for Ancelotti.
|
COMPETITION
|
NUMBER OF TITLES
|
YEARS
|
League
|
2
|
2020, 2022
|
Champions League
|
1
|
2022
|
Copa del Rey
|
1
|
2023
|
Spain Supercup
|
2
|
2020, 2022
|
European Super Cup
|
1
|
2022
|
Club World Cup
|
2
|
2018, 2022
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
217
|
19
|
fifteen
