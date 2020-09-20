Pascual Momparler, national elite road cycling coach, announced this Sunday the definitive list of cyclists who will defend the jersey of the Spanish elite men’s team at the World Championship in Imola – Emilia-Romagna. The national team will be composed of the following eight riders: Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team), Enric Mas (Movistar Team), Marc Soler (Movistar Team), Mikel Landa (Bahrein-Mclaren), Pello Bilbao (Bahrein-Mclaren), Luis León Sánchez (Astana), David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) and Jesús Herrada (Cofidis). The online test, which will consist of 259.2 km. With almost 5,000 meters of accumulated unevenness, it will be held on Sunday 27.

The Spanish presence in the time trial will be carried out by the current champion of Spain in the discipline, Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Mclaren), which will face an eminently flat route of a total of 32 kilometers on Friday 25. “We have the selection of riders who I think better mentally reach a World Cup that will be very tough. For cyclists it will be difficult to link the concentration prior to the Tour with the Tour itself and this World Cup, but all arrive psyched up and with a great taste in their mouth after the three weeks by Francia “, said Pascual Momparler. The coach highlights in the same way that they travel to the World Cup with maximum ambition and enthusiasm:” We will have Alejandro Valverde, champion in 2018, as well as a series of cyclists who, as we have all been able to verify, have frankly finished well the Tour de France, So we go to Italy with the greatest of ambitions“.