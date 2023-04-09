The midfielder of the blancos went wild against the opponent who allegedly told him: “Cry now that your child is not born”, referring to the pregnancy difficulties of the Uruguayan’s wife

This time the fight doesn’t start on the pitch. This time it’s not the result of a penalty not given or a foul too hard. What happened yesterday in Madrid goes further. At the end of the match between Real and Villarreal, which the visitors won 3-2, Federico Valverde waited in the Bernabeu garage for Alex Baena and punched him in the face as he was about to get on his team bus.

The previous — According to reports in the Spanish press, the Uruguayan from Real approached his opponent – distracted by his mobile phone – shouting: “Now tell me what you said about my son”. Indeed, the hatred between the two has an important precedent: during the Copa del Rey match between the blancos and Villarreal, Baena is said to have said to Valverde: “Cry now that your child is not born”, making a disgusting reference to pregnancy difficulties of the midfielder’s wife. And it seems that during yesterday’s match the Spaniard reiterated the concept. See also The summary of the River Plate transfer market: Enzo Fernández, Julián Álvarez, Rodrigo Aliendro, Beltrán and more

The consequences — Hence the revenge, probably expected, thought out. The teams confirmed the incident, as for Baena, with no particular consequences other than a swollen cheekbone. It remains to be seen now whether Baena or his club will report the assault. In that case ordinary justice would be involved, but it is probable that sports justice will also move. Even if the referee, as is normal, has not entered anything in his report, a file could in fact be opened to clarify and sanction the player.

April 9, 2023 (change April 9, 2023 | 2:20 pm)

